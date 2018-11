Armed Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force personnel and unarmed policemen stand guard in front of the Supreme Court after Sri Lanka's Supreme Court issued an interim order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President dissolving the Parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

United National Party (UNP) supporters in jubilation after Sri Lanka's Supreme Court issued an interim order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President dissolving the Parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Sri Lankan parliament on Wednesday approved a no-confidence motion against the new prime minister, appointed by the president in a controversial move that threw the country into an institutional crisis.

"The majority voted to support the no-confidence motion," Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said in a statement regarding the motion against prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.