Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa signs an official document while assuming duties as the new Prime Minister at the Prime Minister'Äôs office in Colombo , Sri Lanka, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister and United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe (C) prepares to address supporters and the media, next to his spouse Maitree Wickremasinghe (R), along with parliamentarians and former ministers, during a rally near the Prime Ministerial residence of the 'Temple Trees' in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Supporters of United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe carry an effigy of Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena during a rally near the Prime Ministerial residence of the 'Temple Trees' in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A view of a section of supporters of United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe taking part in a rally near the Prime Ministerial residence of the 'Temple Trees' in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Sri Lankan president said the country's Parliament will reconvene on Nov. 5 after it was suspended amid a spiraling political crisis.

The crisis erupted last week after President Maithripala Sirisena, in a surprising move, announced Mahinda Rajapaksa as the country's new prime minister, replacing Ranil Wickremesinghe.