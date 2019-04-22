Sri Lankan people look at a picture of victims on computer screen in attempt to identify missing family members, following multiple blasts the day before, at a mortuary in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Äpr. 22, 2019. EPA/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan officials believe an Islamist militant group was behind the Easter morning attacks that killed at least 290 people and wounded another 500, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne told reporters, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

Officials had said previously that another country had warned that the group, known as National Thowheed Jamath, was planning attacks in Sri Lanka, but the warnings weren't specific enough to effectively act on and didn't include hotels or tourist sites as potential targets.