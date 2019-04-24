Sri Lanka's president has asked two senior security officials to step down, days after a coordinated string of bombing attacks on churches and luxurious hotels killed nearly 360 people, sources from the country's presidential office told Efe Wednesday.

Maithripala Sirisena has sought resignations from Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara amid a growing outrage over the government’s alleged failure to act on intelligence inputs indicating that Islamist groups were planning to target churches in the Buddhist-majority country, the sources said.