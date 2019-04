Relatives and friends burry the victims of a series of bomb blasts, at cemetery Don David Katuwapitiya in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena speaks to the media as police personnel prepares to destroy 769 kilograms and 464 grams of Cocaine seized by the country's law enforcement agencies and to be destroyed in Kelaniya and in Puttalam near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Sri Lankan president on Friday said there were as many as 140 Islamic State suspects in the country and 70 of them have already been held in the wake of the Easter Sunday attacks that killed at least 253 people.

Maithripala Sirisena vowed that the presence of the global terror network will be routed out from the island nation as the remaining Islamic States suspects would be detained "very soon”.