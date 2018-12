Sri Lankan political party supporters gather near the Supreme Court complex in anticipation of a landmark decision in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel deploy for security around the Supreme Court complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka's top court on Thursday ruled the president's decision to sack his prime minister and dissolve parliament illegal.

In Oct., President Maithripala Sirisena dismissed Ranil Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Mahendra Rajapaksa, sparking a political crisis in Sri Lanka to which the head of state responded by dissolving parliament.