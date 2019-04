Grieving relatives wait to receive the bodies of family members, who were victims to a series of blasts in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan Security personel stand guard outside the World Trade Centre, the day after multiple fatal explotisions occured the day before, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Police inspect the damages and fatalities in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The Sri Lankan government reported Monday that several suicide bombers had detonated during a series of attacks against three churches and three luxury hotels in the country on Easter Sunday that left at least 300 dead and 500 wounded.

"The majority are suicide bombers (...) And their training places have been identified and raided as well," said the Minister of Health, Rajitha Senaratne, at a press conference in Colombo.