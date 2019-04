Sri Lankan bomb disposal squad and army personal prepare to deal with an explosive device found in a van near the St Anthony's Church Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr.22, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Relatives and friends attend the mass funeral for the victims of a series of bomb blasts at the Katuwapitiya Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Most of the suicide bombers in the attacks at the weekend targeting Sri Lankan churches and luxury hotels were educated and came from well-to-do families, an official said on Wednesday, as the death toll rose to 359.

Junior Minister of Defense Ruwan Wijewardene also told reporters that the investigations into the attacks were ongoing to see if there was any “direct link” to any international terror organization.