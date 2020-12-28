Sri Lanka on Monday welcomed its first batch of nearly 200 tourists, more than nine months after the country closed its borders for foreigners due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The almost deserted poolside of a tourist hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 January 2020 (issued 14 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
A foreign tourist has the beach to herself near a tourist hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 January 2020 (issued 14 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
