Grieving relatives wait to receive the bodies of family members, who were victims to a series of blasts in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan security personal after a device was detonated in a controled explosion in a van near the St Anthony's Church Kochchikade in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 22 April 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

The Sri Lankan government has on Monday blamed a little-known local terrorist group, National Thowheed Jamath, for the Easter Sunday attacks.

Authorities also warned there could have been foreign links to the explosions in several churches and luxury hotels that left around 300 dead and 500 wounded.