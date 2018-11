Government and opposition members confront each other during the Parliamentary session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Government members shout slogans after Speaker Karu Jayasuriya walked out during the Parliamentary session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Government and opposition members confront each other during the Parliamentary session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa gestures as he speaks during his special statement to Parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Ongoing tension in the Sri Lankan parliament, after a no-confidence motion was passed against the country's new prime minister, ended Thursday with a brief scuffle between lawmakers.

The motion was passed on Wednesday, the first session of the Sri Lankan parliament since the beginning of a constitutional crisis on Oct. 26 when Mahinda Rajapaksa had replaced Ranil Wickremesinghe as the prime minister of the country.