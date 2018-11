United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe (C) greets supporters during a protest march towards Torrington Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

United National Party (UNP) deputy leader Sajith Premadasa (C) surrounded by supporters speaks to the media after Sri Lanka's Supreme Court issued an interim order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President dissolving the Parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 13 November 2018. The Supreme Court issued a stay order effective until 07 December 2018 on the Gazette notification by President Maithripala Sirisena on 09 November, dissolving Parliament. The court will consider all the petitions filed on the President's decision on 04, 05 and 06 December before giving a final ruling on 07 December. This stay order also prevents the Elections Commissioner from taking steps to hold a general election as earlier scheduled on 05 January 2019. Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's United National Party (UNP), the main opposition Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) or People's Liberation Front, were among more than 10 groups that filed Fundamental Rights petitions challenging the President's dissolution of Parliament and to declare this action as illegal.

Armed Sri Lanka Police Special Task Force personnel and unarmed policemen stand guard in front of the Supreme Court after Sri Lanka's Supreme Court issued an interim order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President dissolving the Parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 13, 2018.

United National Party (UNP) supporters in jubilation after Sri Lanka's Supreme Court issued an interim order temporarily suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President dissolving the Parliament, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov. 13, 2018.

The Sri Lankan parliament started a new session Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court overturned its dissolution by the country's president.

Last week, President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved the legislature after he replaced Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former president, who did not have sufficient parliamentary backing.