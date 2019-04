Police and locals inpect the damage and fatalities in Katuwapitiya St. Sebastian church in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

President Maithripala Sirisena said Tuesday that he would move quickly to restructure Sri Lanka's intelligence and security apparatus in response to a failure to act on warnings received ahead of the Easter Sunday attacks, which left more than 300 people dead.

"I will completely restructure the police and security forces in the coming weeks. I expect to change the heads of defense establishments within next 24 hours," Sirisena said in a televised speech.