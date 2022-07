Crowds flock to take a look into the President's palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 July 2022, a day after official residences were stormed. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People take a look at and a dip in a swimming pool at the President's palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 July 2022, a day after official residences were stormed. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa officially announced Monday his decision to step down from office later this week following intense protests that culminated into an assault on his official residence during the weekend.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had first made public his decision to resign on Wednesday this week.