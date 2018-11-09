The president of Sri Lanka on Friday dissolved the island-nation's parliament shortly after announcing that his party had failed to obtain a majority in the legislative chamber backing the recent firing and replacement of the prime minister.

Maithripala Sirisena signed the order dissolving the 225-member unicameral parliament – which he had already suspended for more than two weeks in late October – after his Sri Lanka Freedom Party was unable to secure the support of a majority of lawmakers to ratify the cessation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh, who was to be replaced by Mahinda Rajapaksa.