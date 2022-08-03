Sri Lankan Army solders patrol at the parliament complex during the ceremonial inauguration of the first session of the 9th parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 August 2022. Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe prorogued the second session of the Ninth Parliament in accordance with the powers vested in him by the Constitution with effect from the 28 of July 2022 and fixed 03 August 2022 for the commencement of the third session of the Ninth Parliament. The Sri Lankan parliament elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new President on 20 July, after accepting the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to Singapore through the Maldives following months of anti-government protests fueled by the ongoing economic crisis. Protests have been affecting the country for over four months as Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE