A handout photo made available by the President's Media Division shows Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (R) and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa (L) performing a traditional greeting during the swearing in ceremony for Prime minister at the President's Secretariat at Colombo, Sri Lanka, 26 October 2018. EPA/PRESIDENT MEDIA DIVISION

The president of Sri Lanka on Saturday suspended parliament until Nov. 16, a day after the surprise appointment of a former president as the country's new prime minister.

Maithripala Sirisena, who in the 2015 elections led a coalition of parties to evict former President Mahinda Rajapaksa from power, appointed Mahinda as the new prime minister after sacking Ranil Wickremasinghe.