A poster condemning attacks on a fence at the Maligawatta Jumma Masjid Muslim community in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

The Secretary of Defense of Sri Lanka resigned on Thursday over security failings in the Easter Sunday attacks, while thousands of soldiers have been deployed to protect public spaces.

Hemasiri Fernando announced his resignation after it was revealed that the country's security agencies received information in advance about.