Crowds flock to take a look into the President's palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 July 2022, a day after official residences were stormed. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

People take a look at and a dip in a swimming pool at the President's palace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 July 2022, a day after official residences were stormed. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Queues of curious citizens formed on Monday outside Colombo's presidential palace to have a look inside, after embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his security fled the building on Saturday before hundreds of protesters stormed it.

Images on social media showed the palace exterior with hundreds of people waiting in a serpentine queue for their turn to enter the palace.