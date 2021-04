Undated photograph provided by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) showing La Soufrière volcano, in St Vincent and the Grenadines, issued Apr. 8, 2021. EFE/Caricom MAXIMUM QUALITY AVAILABLE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Residents of the Caribbean island of St Vincent on Thursday were evacuating by land and sea amid warnings of an imminent eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves had announced an evacuation order effective immediately from St Vincent's northern area to safe zones that run from North Union to capital Kingstown, and another from Barouallie to Kingstown, as well as to the islands of the Grenadines. EFE-EPA