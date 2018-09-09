Supporters of ultrarightist Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (not pictured) in Sao Paulo on Sept. 9, 2018. Bolsonaro was stabbed on Sept. 6 at a political rally and had to undergo emergency abdominal surgery, but he said on Sunday that he will soon be back to 100 percent. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIÃO MOREIRA

Ultrarightist Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who is leading in the voter surveys in the run-up to the Oct. 7 election but was stabbed last week at a political rally, said Sunday that he will soon be 100 percent recovered, while his doctors reported that there has been a "clear" improvement in his condition.

"Quickly we'll be back at 100 %," the controversial candidate and Brazilian army reserve captain said in a Twitter post in which he thanked people for the messages of support that have been appearing on the social networks and the many wishes for a fast recovery.