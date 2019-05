Police investigate the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Two people have died and 17 others were injured after a man armed with at least one knife attacked a group of schoolchildren outside a bus stop in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, on Tuesday morning.

The alleged perpetrator, a 51-year-old man, attacked the children using knives in both hands while they were waiting to board a bus to their school, a private Catholic institution, the local police said.