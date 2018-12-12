Ethnic Serb-Kosovars attend a protest against the economic sanctions of Kosovo's government in the northern part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ethnic Serb-Kosovars in a divided city in northern Kosovo took to the streets Wednesday for continued protests over a 100-percent trade ban on imports from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, decrying that their basic freedoms were being violated amid growing tensions between the neighboring states.

Thousands of ethnic Serbs from the divided northern Kosovar city of Mitrovica protested the trade embargo on Serb and Bosnian goods, which has affected access to and distribution of information, basic goods and – allegedly – medical equipment, which would breach the Central European Free Trade Agreement.