President Mauricio Macri (L) speaks with his new finance minister, Hernan Lacunza (R), during the swearing-in ceremony at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

New Finance Minister Hernan Lacunza said Tuesday that his main goal would be shoring up the Argentine peso, which has fallen sharply since last week's primary elections.

Lacunza said in his first press conference that President Mauricio Macri assigned him the priority task of "guaranteeing the stability of the exchange rate as a first-order objective."