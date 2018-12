The drivers of tourist coaches gather near the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill) to protest a new municipal regulation that forbids their access to the capital's historic center from 2019, in Rome, Italy, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

A view of tourist coaches parked in Piazza Venezia to protest a new municipal regulation that forbids their access to the capital's historic center from 2019, in Rome, Italy, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi meets a delegation of bus drivers and owners of tourist buses in piazza del Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill), as they protest a new municipal regulation that forbids their access to the capital's historic center from 2019, in Rome, Italy, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

A placard reads 'On Sale' on a tourist coach parked in Piazza Venezia to protest a new municipal regulation that forbids their access to the capital's historic center from 2019, in Rome, Italy, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

The burnt flag of the 5-Star Movement during a protest against the new municipal regulation that forbids their access to the capital's historic center from 2019, in Rome, Italy, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Some 100 stagecoaches staged a protest on Thursday by blocking a square in Rome to challenge a new law that is set to limit traffic in the historical town center.

A protest of tourist coaches parked in the Piazza Venezia in central Rome forced the closure of various adjacent streets as well as diverted traffic, causing severe disruption in the Italian capital.