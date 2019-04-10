Millions of Indian voters are set to flock to the polls on Thursday for the first phase of the high-stakes Indian elections to elect parliament’s new lower house and choose the next government in the world’s largest democracy.
Nearly 130 million voters of the total 900 million – equivalent to four-fifths of Europe's total population – are eligible to vote in the first of the seven phases that will be carried out in 92 constituencies spread over 29 states and seven smaller areas known as union territories.