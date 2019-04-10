Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters look at the BJP President Amit Shah's chopper (unseen) as he arrives to address an election rally in Ahatguri in Morigaon district of Assam, India, Apr.5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks after releasing the 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolution) which is also the Bhartya Janta Party's manifesto at the party's office in New Delhi, India, Apr.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (L) with his sister and party member Priyanka Gandhi (R) during a road show on his way to file his election nomination papers in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party member Priyanka Gandhi on top of a truck surrounded by supporters during a road show on his way to file his election nomination papers in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr.10, 2019. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Millions of Indian voters are set to flock to the polls on Thursday for the first phase of the high-stakes Indian elections to elect parliament’s new lower house and choose the next government in the world’s largest democracy.

Nearly 130 million voters of the total 900 million – equivalent to four-fifths of Europe's total population – are eligible to vote in the first of the seven phases that will be carried out in 92 constituencies spread over 29 states and seven smaller areas known as union territories.