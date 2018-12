A handout photo provided by the Italian Fire Department shows firefighters helping injured people after a stampede outside the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub in Corinaldo, Italy, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA/VIGILI DEL FUOCO/HANDOUT

Six people, including five children, died and dozens were injured on Saturday after a stampede at a nightclub in Corinaldo on Italy's Adriatic coast, firefighters said.

The deceased include three girls, two boys between 14 and 16 years of age and a mother, 40, who had accompanied her daughter to a concert by Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta at the Lanterna Azzurra nightclub, Ancona police head Oreste Capocasa told public news service Rai News.