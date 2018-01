Carriers are seen crossing the border towards Morocco as seen from Ceuta, Spanish enclave on the north of Africa, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Reduan

Two women have died as a result of a human crush that occurred when a crowd of people attempted to push through a border gate separating Spain's autonomous territory of Ceuta and Morocco, Spanish police told EFE Monday.

Authorities said they would open an investigation into the crush, which took place on the Moroccan side of the Bab Sebta border crossing and also caused several injuries.