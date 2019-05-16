The statue's original torch is on display in the Statue of Liberty Museum in Liberty Island in New York, USA, May 13, 2019 (issued May 14). EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

US singer Tony Bennett arrives to the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island at the Statue Cruises Terminal in Battery Park in New York, New York, USA, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

US actress Candice Bergen arrives to the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island at the Statue Cruises Terminal in Battery Park in New York, New York, USA, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

US businesswoman Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrives to the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island at the Statue Cruises Terminal in Battery Park in New York, New York, USA, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

US media executive and talk show host Oprah Winfrey waves as she arrives to the opening celebration of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island at the Statue Cruises Terminal in Battery Park in New York, New York, USA, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

An external view of the Statue of Liberty Museum in Liberty Island in New York, USA, May 13, 2019 (issued May 14). EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The grounds of Liberty Island, where the Statue of Liberty stands, hosted a party Wednesday night in honor of the iconic sculpture which is getting a new museum, with performances by Gloria Estefan and Tony Bennet and talk show host Oprah Winfrey among the guests.

Just a day before the museum opens its doors to the public, dozens of famous personalities from the world of politics and entertainment in New York City took the ferry in the direction of the colossal neoclassical sculpture to honor her as a symbol not only of freedom but of equality and respect for human rights.