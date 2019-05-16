The grounds of Liberty Island, where the Statue of Liberty stands, hosted a party Wednesday night in honor of the iconic sculpture which is getting a new museum, with performances by Gloria Estefan and Tony Bennet and talk show host Oprah Winfrey among the guests.
Just a day before the museum opens its doors to the public, dozens of famous personalities from the world of politics and entertainment in New York City took the ferry in the direction of the colossal neoclassical sculpture to honor her as a symbol not only of freedom but of equality and respect for human rights.