Photo dated 15 May 2019 showing a military plane during maneuvers in so-called "Star Wars" Canyon, inside Death Valley National Park in the Mojave Desert in California. Photo made available on May 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ivan Mejia

Just as if they were coming to watch the famous "Star Wars" spaceship fighters - the X-Wing or the Millennium Falcon - aviation enthusiasts flock to so-called Star Wars Canyon in California to watch US fighter pilots train in warplanes "under the radar" and just a few meters over their heads.

The chasm is located in the mountains in Death Valley National Park, in the Mojave Desert, a well-known area where pilots have trained for air combat since World War II.