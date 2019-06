Fans pose with a display during the EA Play 2019 video game festival in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A fan (2-R) poses with characters from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order near working LAPD police officers during the EA Play 2019 video game festival in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

Fans wait to see a video from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order preview during the EA Play 2019 video game festival in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jun. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" was the main offering Saturday from Electronic Arts at the E3 video game conference, one of the most important events of its kind in the world.

The company also included other featured titles, including flagship soccer game FIFA 2020.