People have coffee at a branch of the American coffee chain Starbucks in Beijing, China, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese people walk past a branch of the American coffee chain Starbucks in Beijing, China, Jul. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

American coffee chain Starbucks Thursday announced it has tied up with Chinese tech giant Alibaba to begin coffee delivery across China.

Starbucks coffees and products would be available for order on Alibaba's food delivery platform Ele.me, while "delivery kitchens" in Alibaba's Hema grocery stores would brew and deliver Starbucks drinks, the companies said in a statement.