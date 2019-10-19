A park in Argentina's capital serves as a meters-wide barrier between two separate universes: the high-rises of Puerto Madero, Latin America's most expensive neighborhood, and the Rodrigo Bueno villa, a web of narrow streets and precarious dwellings, some of which are built on stilts on the banks of a canal.
In Rodrigo Bueno, named in honor of a singer also known as "El Potro" who died in 2000 at the age of 27, the mostly Peruvian- and Paraguayan-born residents face a daily struggle to integrate into Buenos Aires' economy and society.