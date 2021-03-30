Several Minneapolis residents demand justice for George Floyd, in front of the Hennepin County Government Center, the location of the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of his murder, in Minneapolis, 29 March 2021. EPA-EPA/ Alex Segura Lozano

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering George Floyd last May, got under way on Monday with Minnesota state prosecutors putting the focus on a video taken of the incident and the defense on suggesting other causes of the African American's death.