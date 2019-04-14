Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutierrez, the attorney general of the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, speaks during an interview with EFE on April 14, 2019, at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) in The Hague, Netherlands. EPA-EFE/David Morales Urbaneja

Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutierrez (L), the attorney general of the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, and Consuelo Morales Elizondo, the director of Ciudadanos en Apoyo a los Derechos Humanos, speak during a visit on April 14, 2019, to the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) in The Hague, Netherlands. EPA-EFE/David Morales Urbaneja

The northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will be able to fight "crime with intelligence, not bullets," thanks to the assistance provided by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), which is based in The Netherlands, the state's attorney general, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutierrez, said in an interview with EFE.

A delegation from Nuevo Leon traveled to The Hague and visited the laboratories of the ICMP, an organization that will provide the Attorney General's Office in that Mexican state with assistance over the next four years.