Federal Police officers moving the container of bodies found in Tlaquepaque in the State of Jalisco (Mexico) Sept. 17 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Jalisco Gov. Aristoteles Sandoval has fired the western Mexican state's coroner following the discovery of about 100 bodies inside a refrigerated container in the Guadalajara metropolitan area.

"It's obvious that serious mistakes were made that should be punished, whoever was in charge of the transfer procedures altered the protocols without notifying their superiors," Sandoval said Monday.