Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of late Saudi journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi attends a sub committee meeting on Human Rights at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 8, 2012 (reissued Jan. 3, 2019). EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

A protester wears a mask of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with painted red hands during a demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 25, 2018 (reissued Dec. 17, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ERDEM SAHIN

The US State Department on Monday barred entry to 16 people for what it said was their roles in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

The public designations mean that the individuals and their families cannot enter the United States under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act of 2019, a statement issued by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo read.