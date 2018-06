Photo of Emigdio Lopez Avendaño, a candidate for a seat in the Oaxaca state legislature, who was gunned down this Tuesday along with four members of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA). EFE-EPA/Courtest candidate's campaign

A candidate for a seat in the state legislature and four members of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) were gunned down in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, officials said.

Emigdio Lopez Avendaño, a MORENA candidate for the Oaxaca legislature, and four party members died and two others were wounded on Monday, but only one had to be hospitalized, the state Attorney General's Office said.