A resident of the Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility is taken away in an ambulance in Epping, outskirts of Melbourne, Australia, 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Defence Force (ADF) staff arrive at Epping Gardens Aged Care Facility in Epping, outskirts of Melbourne, Australia, 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Victoria's government declared a state of disaster and put Melbourne under harder restrictions on Sunday after reporting 671 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the state overnight.

The state of disaster, which has only been used once before during last year’s devastating bushfires, will give authorities additional powers, including to arrest and fine people breaking rules, and was to enter into force from 6pm. It is in addition to the state of emergency already in effect, Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews said at a press conference. EFE-EPA