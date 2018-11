A passerby stops to look at the statue of Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev who stares at herself in a very large mirror, displayed in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Hollander

An Israeli dressed in a pig costume (L) protests against the statue of Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev and against her, displayed in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Hollander

Israelis gather around a statue of Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev displayed in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Hollander

An Israeli sculptor on Thursday installed a life-size statue of the Israeli culture minister looking into a mirror in an apparent protest over a bill she presented that would allow the government to withdraw public funds from cultural organizations.

Italy Zalait's artwork, depicting Miri Regev wearing a white dress, looking at herself in a huge mirror near a plaque in Hebrew and English reading "#InTheHeartOfTheNation," was installed near the Habima Theatre located in central Tel Aviv.