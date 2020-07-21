The island in New York Harbor that is home to the Statue of Liberty accepted visitors Monday for the first time since March as part of the gradual re-opening of the Big Apple, but only a score of people were on hand when the gates opened, reflecting the damage Covid-19 has done to the city's vital tourism sector.
The Statue of Liberty reopens
US Park Police wearing masks patrol New York's Liberty Island on Monday, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE
A view of the Statue of Liberty from behind a fence on New York's Liberty Island on Monday, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE