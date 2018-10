A File handout video grab made available by a Madrid court, July 4, 2018, shows Eduardo Vela during trial in Madrid, Spain. EFE/FILE/ Audiencia Provincial Court EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Ines Madrigal, snatched from her mother and given away to a sterile woman when she was born in 1969, talks to media at court in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 8, 2018.

A Madrid court has on Monday found an 85-year-old former doctor guilty of having abducted a newborn baby but then acquitted him because the crimes he committed had expired according to Spain's statute of limitations.

The court found former gynecologist Eduardo Vela guilty of taking Inés Madrigal, now aged 49, away from her real mother shortly after her birth in 1969 and handed over to another couple, Inés Pérez and Pablo Madrigal.