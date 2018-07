Firefighters work at the scene of a high pressure steam explosion on Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 19 July 2018. Five people sustained minor injuries in the incident, which took place in Manhattan's Flatiron District. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A utility employee works at the scene of a steam pipe explosion beneath Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 19 July 2018. Five people reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident, which took place in Manhattan's Flatiron District. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Firefighters work at the scene of a high pressure steam explosion on Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 19 July 2018. Five people sustained minor injuries in the incident, which took place in Manhattan's Flatiron District. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A steam pipe ruptured and exploded Thursday morning beneath Fifth Avenue in New York City, forcing the evacuation of 28 buildings and causing major traffic disruptions in Manhattan's Flatiron District.

The explosion sent large plumes of steam into the sky, and there have been reports of five minor injuries, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said on Twitter.