Sweden's Social Democrat party leader Stefan Löfven (R) smiles after being voted back in as prime minister, at the Riksdag in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jessica Gow

Swedish lawmakers have voted to re-elect the leader of the Social Democrats as the country's prime minister who will lead a minority government along with the Green Party, ending months of political deadlock, authorities said Friday.

Stefan Löfven was able to form a minority government with 115 votes in his favor, 153 against and 77 abstentions.