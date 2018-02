(FILE) US Casino Owner Steve Wynn kisses his Wife Elaine at 'Casino Couture', an evening of high stakes and high fashion to benefit the Princess Grace Foundation at Sotheby's in New York City USA, Oct. 24, 2007 (reissued Feb. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

(FILE) Steve Wynn, Chairman and CEO of 'Wynn Macau', speaks at the gaming firm's annual general meeting in Macau, China, May 17, 2011 (reissued Feb. 7, 2018). EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

American casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO of his Wynn Resorts company amid sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement released Tuesday, Wynn, 76, who has denied the accusations, said he found himself "the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity."