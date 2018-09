File image dated Sep 4, 2015 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shaking hands with US actor Steven Seagal (R) while visiting an oceanarium at the Russky Island, near Vladivostok (Primorsky Krai) Russia.The US actor announced on Sep 26, 2018, his intention to become the next governor of a far-eastern Russian region of Primorsky Krai on the country's Pacific. EFE-EPA (FILE) /ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

File image shows US actor Steven Seagal (L) visiting the fair stand of weapons producer ORSIS during the Arms and Hunting Exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Oct 11, 2013. The US actor announced on Sep 26, 2018, his intention to become the next governor of a far-eastern Russian region of Primorsky Krai, facing the Pacific Ocean. EFE-EPA (FILE) /YURI KOCHETKOV

File image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meeting with US actor Steven Seagal (R) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov 25, 2016. The US actor announced on Sep 26, 2018, his intention to become the next governor of a far-eastern Russian region of Primorsky Krai on the country's Pacific. EPA-EFE (FILE) /ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

United States screen actor Steven Seagal announced on Wednesday his intention to become the next governor of a far-eastern Russian region on the country's Pacific coast facing the sea of Japan.

The actor's decision came after the recent annulment of the region of Primorsky Krai's latest gubernatorial election for an allegedly blatant ballot fraud.