Demonstrators placed plaques with the names of the 270 people killed and still missing in the mine tailings dam collapse at the headquarters of the Vale mining company in Rio de Janeiro on April 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

Demonstrators placed plaques with the names of the 270 people killed and still missing in the mine tailings dam collapse at the headquarters of the Vale mining company in Rio de Janeiro on April 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Antonio Lacerda

Stockholders in Brazil's giant Vale mining company met on Tuesday at the company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro in the midst of a protest by a minority group of shareholders over the firm's responsibility in the collapse of a mine tailings dam that killed 233 people, a tragedy in which 37 people are still missing and - in all likelihood - dead.

On the steps leading to the front door at the company building, the demonstrators set up 233 plaques with the names of the known fatalities and 37 with the names of those missing in the dam collapse in the municipality of Brumadinho.