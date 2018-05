A woman holding an umbrella walks past Honda vehicles on display at the carmaker headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A man walks past Toyota Motor Corp. vehicles on display at the company's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Nissan vehicles are shown on display at its global headquarters showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

Stocks of Japanese automakers plunged in the stock market on Thursday over reports in the American media that the United States was mulling increasing tariffs on automobile imports.

The stocks of Toyota Motor, the largest automobile manufacturer in Japan, fell 2.64 percent by mid-day break at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, while Mazda Motor was one of the worst affected with its stocks plunging 3.99 percent.