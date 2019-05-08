Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A pedestrian looks at a display showing the Tokyo stock index during an afternoon trading session at a securities office in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The stock market's declines deepened Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding more than 450 points, as investors braced for the increased likelihood the US will raise tariffs on Chinese goods later this week, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

China said it would send its top trade envoy to Washington to resume negotiations Thursday, a day later than planned, following a period of uncertainty after President Trump tweeted his threat of higher tariffs and Chinese officials considered pulling out of the talks.