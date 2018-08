Photo provided by the Agencia Boliviana de Informacion (ABI) showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (R) during the national armed forces day celebrations, without wearing the presidential medal and sash, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABI

Photo showing Bolivian President Evo Morales (L) wearing the presidential medal and sash during the national independence day celebrations in Potosi, Bolivia, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Less than 24 hours after they were stolen from an official vehicle, the Bolivian presidential medal and sash have been returned, police said Wednesday.

Authorities received an anonymous call alerting them that the two objects, which were in perfect condition, had been found in a backpack left in St. Peter's Church in downtown La Paz, police Col. Jhonny Aguilera told reporters.